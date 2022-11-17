The Healing Journey is still open despite what was said on Google

The non-profit organization says they have been open since 2011 and are still going strong - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey was getting phone calls from victims worried and asking why it said "Permanently Closed" on Google.

The CEO and Founder of The Healing Journey, Estrella Fitch, says this is a false ad and they are still fully operational.

"But I'm here to tell you we are open. We're receiving referrals everyday. We've fed 20 people just recently with turkeys and we're still giving them out and our trauma counselors are going to the homes making sure our families are fed during the holidays," explains Fitch. "Crossroads mission, they donated 10 turkeys to us knowing that they need them too, so Yuma is a community that gives and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Yuma."

The Healing Journey offers therapy and support programs to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, bullying, sex trafficking, drug and alcohol abuse and more.

"Each therapist is certified through the trauma institute. Each trauma counselor is certified," says Fitch. "It trickles down so that they understand the dynamics of what trauma truly is and then we work on the symptoms."

Some symptoms she lists are anxiety, depression and not being able to get out of bed.

The Healing Journey's Vice-Chairwoman, Rosa J. Long, says talking about our trauma experiences will help in the long run.

"When we have trauma, I think the more we share the more it loses power over our I lives," states Long. "I didn't get the opportunity to go to therapy and do all those things, but the more I talk about the hurtful things that happened in the past, it helps being able to laugh about things now."

The Healing Journey encourages victims to reach out if you need assistance.

You can create a referral on their website or call (928) 920-6220.