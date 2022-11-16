Title 42 to resume after judge grants Biden temporary pause

FOX 9's Adam Klepp tells us when the policy will officially end at the border

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - We could soon see the end of Title 42, the public health law which has been used to deport over a million migrants over the past two years.

On Tuesday a federal judge’s ruling briefly ended the policy, but now it's temporarily back on.

Following the decision, the Biden Administration asked for and received a five-week stay in the ruling.

Allowing Title 42 to temporarily stay in place, and for them to come up with a plan on what to do when the policy ends on December 21st.

In a lawsuit against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a federal judge ruled in favor of asylum seekers.

Judge Emmet Sullivan told the federal government it can no longer use COVID-19 as an excuse to deport migrants.

Asylum seekers were represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations.

Melissa Crow, the director of litigation at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, said the decision is a major win for asylum seekers.

“[Migrants] have been deprived of their right to seek asylum and returned to countries where they face violence, torture, and even death,” Crow said.

Previously the Biden Administration tried to end the policy, but then expanded it, recently including Venezuelans.

Under Biden, immigration authorities used Title 42 over a million times at the southern border.

Deporting migrants mainly from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador amid record levels of migrants at the border.

Secretary Mayorkas, the defendant in the lawsuit, spoke to the house homeland security committee on the day of the decision.

Claiming the border is secure, but adding congress needs to do more to help.

“Pass immigration reform. Including for example our asylum system. Everyone agrees our system is broken and we need it fixed,” Mayorkas said.

Title 42 is scheduled to end at midnight on December 21st.