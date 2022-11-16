Sinema speaks on Respect for Marriage Act allowing same-sex couples protection

Senator Sinema's bill allows protection for all marriages and religious liberties

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) spoke on the U.S. Senate floor about the Respect for Marriage Act allowing protection for all marriages and religious liberties.

Senator Sinema's bill protects all marriages including same-sex couples and respects religious liberties.

"In Arizona, we value our independence, we’re proud of our families and our communities, and we work hard to protect them. We have our differences, but we share a strong sense of service, hard work, and self-determination. We believe that everyone has the right to define his or her own destiny and that no one should be treated differently under the law. By focusing on those shared values, we found success," says Senator Sinema.

"I’m proud to say that by refusing to demonize each other and by focusing on our shared goals, we will deliver real, lasting results for the LGBTQ community. We will make our country stronger and safer for American families in a way that honors and respects our diverse viewpoints on marriage, family, and society," continues Sinema.

"I thank the faith communities who helped us expand the policy conversation and ensure that our amendment includes robust and common-sense religious liberty protections.

"In particular, I thank the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who provided thoughtful suggestions and contributions. They summarized our holistic outcome when they wrote in their statement, quote:

“We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.”

"Not every American agrees on marriage - or lots of other issues. That’s ok," says Sinema in her remarks.

