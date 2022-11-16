Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson reflects on his career

Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami. He’s in the Pro Football, College Football and NAB Broadcasting halls of fame. In his view, Johnson’s biggest success has nothing to do with football. The 79-year-old Johnson describes in “Swagger,” his memoir that released on Tuesday, how his addiction to football and winning caused him to never have a family dinner. His two sons, Brent and Chad, played football but Dad never saw them play a full game. He was too busy coaching his teams to victories. Johnson now says his biggest win came when he stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his family.

