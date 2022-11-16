France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France’s World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team’s training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani. The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during training. Kolo Muani was selected as his replacement shortly before the team flew out to Qatar, the French soccer federation said in a statement. Nkunku was named the best player in Germany’s Bundesliga last season. He’s had 17 goals in 23 games this season. Kolo Muani has made a decent start since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from French Cup winner Nantes in the offseason.

