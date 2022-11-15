New Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gives victory speech

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) was declared Arizona's Governor on Monday and delivered a victory speech on Tuesday morning.

Hobbs begins her speech by congratulating Senator Mark Kelly on his re-election and is thrilled to be handing the keys to the Secretary of State's Office to Adrian Fontes.

She thanks her supporters, voters, her family and etc., mentioning she will work just as hard for the people of Arizona.

"Because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us. We all want lower costs, safer streets, a secure border, better schools, and water for generations to come. This was not just about an election, it was about moving this state forward and dealing with the challenges of our generation, and giving our kids the safe and prosperous future they deserve while letting our seniors live out their golden years with dignity," says Katie Hobbs in her victory speech.

"You deserve a governor who understands the challenges you face, while also knowing how to tackle them head-on. We started this campaign by talking about getting the job done even in the face of immense challenges. That's what I'll do as your governor because that is what you and your family do every day. Stretching your paychecks even further as costs soar, and making sure you get your kids to and from school as gas prices skyrocket," continues Hobbs.