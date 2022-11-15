FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still coming as Imperial Valley deals with wind advisory
While temperatures stay very mild over the next week, winds are expected to continue picking up
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mostly clear and cool weather persists for the next few days. Strong high pressure will nudge toward the Desert Southwest tonight and tomorrow, leading to windy conditions for portions of Southern California and east-central Arizona. Calmer winds return later in the week and dry weather will continue. Through the weekend, high temperatures remain below normal, climbing only into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the lower deserts, including Metro Phoenix.