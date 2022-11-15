Brighton’s head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has hired another member of Brighton’s technical staff to continue the overhaul under its new ownership. Two months ago Chelsea hired manager Graham Potter from Brighton and now has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley will become Chelsea’s director of global talent and transfers to end an eight-year stint at Brighton where he was initially a talent identification manager and then the club’s head of recruitment. Winstanley said he was looking forward to working with Potter again.

