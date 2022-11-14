Veterans and Gold Star families can receive free lifetime passes to access public lands

Senator Sinema announces new opportunity for veterans and Gold Star families

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona veterans and Gold Star Families are now able to receive lifetime passes to access public lands for free such as national parks, etc.

In a press release, Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced the lifetime pass grants free access to national parks, national refuges, national forests and grasslands.

This includes land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Buereau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The press release also mentioned the lifetime pass covers entrance fees and standard fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle or a passholder and three adults at places that charge per person.

“Alexander Lofgren and all our veterans represent the best of America: sacrifice, honor, and service. Our law, named after Alexander, grants free lifetime passes for Arizona veterans and Gold Star Families to America’s beautiful public lands – a small token of appreciation for their incredible service to our country,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

According to the press release, here's what you can do:

"Veterans can present Department of Defense ID card, Veteran Health ID (VHIC), Veteran ID Card, or veteran’s designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or ID card at participating federal recreation areas that normally charge an entrance fee. Gold Star Families can present a Next Generation Uniformed Services ID Card. Gold Star Families can self-certify and download a voucher HERE."