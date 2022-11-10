Skip to Content
Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship

Adam Klepp

Jeffrey Polston is resigning as chair before the end of his term in December

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Former Chairman Jeffrey Polston's resignation letter was accepted by the other Hospital District Board members at the November meeting.

The board manages the land Yuma Regional Medical Center is built on to ensure the medical facilities on the land operate in the best interest of the community.

Polston was presented with a plaque by fellow board member Rick Dinsmore who had been chairman since 2019.

"There have been many joyous moments in this role and many stressful moments in this role," Polston wrote in his resignation letter. "I will cherish the joyous moments."

Polston will finish the rest of his term which ends December 31.

Dr. Jeremy Curry is serving as chairman until the board votes again in January when its new members join.

