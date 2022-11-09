Yuma County updated election votes expected Nov. 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County says to expect the next set of updated results no later than Friday, November 11.

The Yuma County Voter & Election Services Office says they are finishing processing and counting ballots from Election Day and included that there was a high in-person voter turnout.

“More than 8,600 Yumans voted in person yesterday, nearing the in-person turnout we experienced in the 2020 General Election,” Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson said.

"In addition to the Election Day votes, thousands of ballots were also deposited in drop boxes and vote centers across the county. Preliminary estimates of pending ballots have been updated with ballots returned to the Recorder’s Office by retrieval teams late on Election Night. Voter and Election Services is diligently verifying the number of ballots received and will continue to provide updates as these ballots move through the verification and counting process,” Anderson said.

Yuma County says as of Nov. 9, the estimated ballots remaining are:

Early Ballots left to process – 8,200

Early Ballots ready to tabulate – 200

Provisional Ballots – 780

TOTAL PENDING – 9,180

For more information about the Yuma County elections, you can visit yumacountyaz.gov.