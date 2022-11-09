Suns’ Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel

By BRIAN HALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.

“Chris has pain like six, seven on a scale of 10, he plays,” Williams said. “It’s about us protecting him from himself. It’s also a way to give his body some rest.”

The 37-year-old Paul will miss his first game of the season for the Suns. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists this season.

Williams wouldn’t say who would start in Paul’s place, but it could be Cameron Payne, who returned against Philadelphia after missing two games with a foot injury. Payne played a season-high 27:43 against the 76ers, finishing with 14 points and five assists.

Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson will miss his third straight game with a right meniscus tear.

