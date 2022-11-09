Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern says the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern hasn’t specified how serious the injury might be and has only said that Mané will not be available to play Schalke on Saturday. Bayern says it is in contact with Senegal’s medical team.

