Browns’ Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb is gaining yards and admirers with every carry. Cleveland’s star running back is having another strong season for the Browns, who may lean on Chubb even more in their last nine games. Chubb is second in the NFL with 841 yards and first with 10 touchdowns. The unassuming 26-year-old has endeared himself to teammates and coaches with an unmatched work ethic. Even Titans star Derrick Henry recently referred to Chubb as the best running back on the planet. The Browns visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

