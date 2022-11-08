Polls in Imperial County

News 11's Karina Bazarte reports from Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At the Imperial County Administration Center, lots of locals here today, November 8, have been dropping off their ballots.

I spoke to Linsey Dales, the County Registrar who told me so far it's smooth sailing at the polls but the traffic is steady.

Now, voting rush hour usually starts around 5 p.m. and Linsey Dales says they are ready.

I spoke to a veteran about how important voting is for him.

“It’s very important to be sure that everyone understands that some of us are affected by the economy and by many issues,” said Daniel Alba.

There are about 55 polling sites in Imperial County and one at the El Centro Health Department.

Imperial County and California voters have until 8 p.m. (PST) to vote or drop off their ballots.

It's also the last day to mail your ballot in California and have it postmarked by today.