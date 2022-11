MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones’ 23 points helped Florida International defeat Houston Baptist 77-66 to open the season.Jones had five rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Javaunte Hawkins recorded 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.The Huskies were led in scoring by Brycen Long, who finished with 28 points

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.