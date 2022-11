7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.

We are now tracking activity in Imperial County, as polls in California close there at 8 p.m. (PST).