Airbnb to become more transparent with pricing

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Airbnb says it will work on making its pricing easier to understand.

Company officials say they plan to unveil an option next month that displays the entire cost of properties prior to taxes.

That includes fees for cleaning and service.

Some Airbnb customers have complained about not seeing the total cost until the booking process was nearly complete.

Airbnb also plans to add new tools so hosts can add discounts to keep their units competitive.

