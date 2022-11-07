NBC 11 Weather: A chance for fall rain showers?
Rain chances make their way into the Desert Southwest starting Tuesday and extending through Wednesday morning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A wind advisory is set to begin on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST in western Imperial County. Expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Rain is also a possibility on Tuesday and carrying into Wednesday. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Quieter weather expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.