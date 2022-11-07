NBC 11 Weather: A chance for fall rain showers?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A wind advisory is set to begin on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST in western Imperial County. Expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Rain is also a possibility on Tuesday and carrying into Wednesday. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Quieter weather expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

