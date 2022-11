Grand Canyon wins 60-54 over Montana State

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Grand Canyon’s next game is Wednesday against San Diego Christian at home. Montana State visits Long Beach State on Sunday.

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Montana State 60-54 on Monday night in a season opener.

