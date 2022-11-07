Congressman Raul Ruiz votes in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-California) also making an appearance today, one day ahead of the election to cast his ballot.

Ruiz was joined by his wife and children, along with his mother.

He voted in Coachella, California at the same place where he voted in his first race in 2012.

Ruiz says it's crucial to have your voice heard in this election.

“I just want to remind everybody the importance of keeping our democracy alive. Making sure that you exercise your right to vote. Go out and cast your vote. You can find your nearest polling center or a drop box at voteinfo.net," stated Rep. Raul Ruiz.

Ruiz is running against Republican candidate Brian Hawkins in the midterms to represent California's newly drawn 25th district including all of Imperial County and some of Riverside County.

Polls in California open tomorrow at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.