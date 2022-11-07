Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.

