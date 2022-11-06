Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old Barty said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” she said. Barty married long-time partner Garry Kissick in July. She said she was unsure what her future held, although she was already enjoying mentoring young players — something which could point to a future role as Australian Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) captain.

