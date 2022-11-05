Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 1:50 PM
Published 1:59 PM

Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago

MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a woman two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove.

Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020, killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. The two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had on-again and off-again relationship, according to court records.

The Yuma Sun reported that Aguilar-Hernandez apologized to Fish family members at his sentencing on Friday.

Aguilar-Hernandez said he hoped that one day they would be able to forgive him for what he had done.

Fish had borrowed money from Aguilar-Hernandez and moved to Oregon without repaying him when their relationship ended.

During a trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar persuaded Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma.

So, he drove to Phoenix to pick her up.

Aguilar-Hernandez drove Fish to the grove where the authorities later found her body.

When police questioned Aguilar-Hernandez about the murder, prosecutors say he told them that he planned to kill her before he made it to Gila Bend because he thought Fish would never pay him back.

Article Topic Follows: News

AP News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content