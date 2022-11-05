Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 5:19 PM

Rural Metro responds to midnight fire

Jeffrey Woodruff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire.

Before Rural Metro arrived at Dora Avenue, about seven people evacuated from the burning house.

After they put out the fire, which took two hours to put out, Rural Metro, consisting of 11 personnel, conducted an investigation.

While the fire severely damaged the house, Rural Metro will leave it up to the insurance companies.

From there, the insurance companies will determine if the house is salvageable or beyond repair.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2021.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content