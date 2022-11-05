Rural Metro responds to midnight fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire.

Before Rural Metro arrived at Dora Avenue, about seven people evacuated from the burning house.

After they put out the fire, which took two hours to put out, Rural Metro, consisting of 11 personnel, conducted an investigation.

While the fire severely damaged the house, Rural Metro will leave it up to the insurance companies.

From there, the insurance companies will determine if the house is salvageable or beyond repair.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.