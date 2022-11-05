Missouri coach Drinkwitz gets 2-year contract extension

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has received a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season for a level of stability that has been missing from the program in recent years. The school did not announce the terms of the extension, though a university spokesman said Drinkwitz would receive an increase in guaranteed paid. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives. The extension was announced hours before the Tigers played Kentucky at Faurot Field.

