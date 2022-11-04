VIDEO: Texas family of five hit by a truck

(NBC) - Two women, a baby and two toddlers standing in line at a taco truck in Houston Friday morning were hit by a truck that was just involved in a nearby major rollover crash.

A family of five, including three small children, were struck by a vehicle involved in a nearby accident while they were standing in line at a taco truck.

Houston Police said the crash happened at this intersection on the Southwest Side of the city shortly before 8 a.m.

According to officials, a Toyota Sequoia crossed the intersection without making a complete stop and collided with a Nissan pickup truck.

The truck was then redirected toward a nearby taco truck, where a mother and her relative were standing in line while carrying a baby and two toddlers.

All five of them were hit.

Officials say the children were between the ages of 3 months and 3 years old.

All three children, their mother, and the family member suffered major injuries but are expected to survive the crash.

Both drivers involved in the rollover crash were taken to a different location to be assessed for intoxication.

Authorities believe alcohol did not play a factor.

"As it stands right now we're not going to charge anyone with anything today, but we're going to download the cars, determine exactly the speed that both cars were traveling, things like that. And then really determine whether or not this is a criminal case or something that's just a tragic accident." stated Sean Teare from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.