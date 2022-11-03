YRMC’s employees hall of fame

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event.

In the "Quality Hall of Fame" staff members had the opportunity to submit their projects touching on a variety of areas from lung cancer to customer service.

"It's empowering our employees trying to help the organization improve its functions, save cost and provide better care of the community. so it's very important. we take a lot of credit in our employees and this is our opportunity to recognize them for the hard work that they do," YRMC Board Member Louie Gradias stated.

This year's winners will be announced on November 17.