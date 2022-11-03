Senator Wash North Shore planned burning said BLM

The Bureau of Land Management's Colorado River District will have planned burning at Senator Wash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Colorado River District, fire managers plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Senator Wash North Shore recreation area.

The prescribed burning will burn piles of vegetation from the shoreline, roads reducing the spread of wildfires and improving access for outdoor recreationists said BLM.

BLM mentioned the planned burning would occur between mid-October and December as weather and fuel conditions allow.

Burning may occur multiple times and light smoke will be in the area, but it will also be monitored and minimal said BLM.

BLM also said access to burn areas may be temporarily restricted for public safety.

Senator Wash North Shore is about 17 miles north of Yuma, Arizona.