Medical providers to rally in a ‘National Day of Action’ against abortion bans

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Doctors and medical providers across the country are rallying together today for what they're calling a 'National Day of Action' in defiance of abortion bans.

The group 'Doctors for Abortion Access' is calling on healthcare providers to demand action from lawmakers - arguing that politicians should stop creating laws that criminalize them for simply doing their jobs.

Abortion providers and medical professionals from more than 10 different states will be taking part in the event - including Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas - all states that have implemented a complete or near-total ban on abortions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade earlier this year.