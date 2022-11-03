Helping families heal from a baby loss with ‘A Walk to Remember’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is honoring families affected by the loss of a baby.

"A Walk to Remember" will be happening this coming Saturday, November 5.

The event encourages parents to share their stories with other families to help them during the healing process.

"To create awareness so the community knows that we have losses and it helps have the family united. it lets the families know that they are not alone," Perinatal Loss Program Coordinator Maria Vera stated.

The event will be this Saturday, November 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Wetlands Park located at 282 N. 12th Avenue, Yuma, AZ.