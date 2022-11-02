U of A in Yuma hosts Arizona financial aid family night

The University of Arizona will have a FAFSA Family Night on November 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona in Yuma is going to host a FAFSA Family Night for students to complete filling out their 2023-2024 FAFSA.

According to the University of Arizona, this event allows students, their families and supporters to learn about ways to get financial aid and an opportunity to complete their FAFSA.

The event will be on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Art Center located at 254 S. Main St, Yuma, AZ 85364.

Here is the link to register for the Arizona Financial Aid Family Night.