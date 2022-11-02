Packers realize task at hand after lack of trade activity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers still have optimism they can turn their season around and earn a fourth straight playoff berth even though they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the Packers’ lack of trades “just sent the message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got and win with the guys we’ve got.” The Packers play Sunday at Detroit as they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 2008.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.