Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 9 p.m. TONIGHT for Imperial County for winds peaking 40 mph or stronger.

Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near 40 mph.

With the gusty winds, a widespread of blowing dust is possible and if you are behind the wheel it can cause difficult driving conditions.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Yuma area through this evening because the blowing dust could pose as a health risk, especially for people who have asthma.

Winds and clouds will linger for the next few days with light rain chances on Thursday.

It's finally sweater weather! A major drop in our temperatures will arrive tomorrow as we will trend about 15 degrees below our seasonal average of 84 degrees.