Fourth straight Federal Reserve rate hike expected Wednesday

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Federal Reserve which is expected to raise interest rates yet again Wednesday by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

This would be the fourth straight rate hike of that amount.

The decision comes as inflation levels continue to plague the U.S. economy, pushing the cost to borrow money up even further. Things like mortgage rates have hit an almost 20-year-high.

The inflation is triggering concerns of a possible recession and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged those concerns, but said persistent inflation would bring greater economic suffering than a recession would.

And the Fed isn't done yet. It's likely to enact another half a percentage hike in December.