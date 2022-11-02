Arizona Western mens and womens basketball win in season openers at home

Both squads for Arizona Western hoops get strong starts to their season over the Palo Verde mens and womens squads - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Arizona Western mens and womens basketball each opened up their seasons at The House on Tuesday night, with each earning dominant victories against the Palo Verde Pirates programs.

On the mens side, the game started off close.

The Pirates held a 21-17 lead at one point in the first quarter.

However, back-to-back three pointers from Matador sophomore guard Evan Butts sparked the Arizona Western offense.

AWC then went on a 21-0 run to take a 23-17 lead.

After that, the Matadors wouldn't look back, as they would go on to win 116-61.

Sophomore forward Yaxel Lendenborg led scoring efforts for AWC with 23 points.

On the womens side, the Lady Matadors were dominant from the opening tip.

The first quarter finished 26-0 as Palo Verde didn't score a basket until the 2nd quarter.

In the end, it was Arizona Western opening with a convincing 95-26 victory over the Pirates.

Sophomore forward Maddison Zugna led the way with 29 points and eight rebounds.

Both the men and women will next be in action on the road, as they head to Redlands, Calif. on Wed Nov 2 to play the Christian College Saints.