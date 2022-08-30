Yankees’ Taillon hit by line drive, leaves after 2 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings with a bruise on his right forearm.

Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet.

Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist.

He was replaced by Greg Weissert, who retired all six batters he faced in his third big league appearance. The 27-year-old Fordham product made his major league debut last week.

Taillon yielded two hits and two runs in his abbreviated start, striking out two. He gave up a two-run homer to Max Stassi shortly before getting hurt.

Taillon is 12-4 with a 3.97 ERA for the first-place Yankees. He pitched six innings of one-run ball to beat Oakland last Thursday, rebounding from his first back-to-back losses of the season.

The Yankees already are without starting pitchers Luis Severino, who has a strained back muscle, and Nestor Cortes, who has a groin injury. Severino will begin a rehab assignment later this week, while Cortes will throw a bullpen Wednesday in Anaheim.

