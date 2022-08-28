O’Neill’s 3-run HR in 8th lifts Cardinals over Braves 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter, who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to straightaway center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. The Cardinals have won 12 of 15 and are six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. Atlanta remained three games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Dansby Swanson put Atlanta ahead 3-2 with a three-run homer off reliever Ryan Helsley in the seventh.

