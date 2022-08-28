AP source: Dolphins intend to sign DE Trey Flowers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Defensive end Trey Flowers intends to sign a contract with the Miami Dolphins this week, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said. Flowers’ signing cannot occur until a roster spot opens. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team has not finalized the move. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed earlier Sunday that the team had Flowers in for a workout in recent days.

