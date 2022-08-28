2 men dead, another injured in Phoenix house party shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Two men were killed and another injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday, according to police.

Police said officers were called out to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a loud house party and dozens of vehicles that were blocking a street.

Officers were trying to talk to the homeowner when several gunshots were fired from the backyard and three people were shot.

Police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene while a third was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the dead men weren’t immediately released by police and there was no word about any suspects in the fatal shooting.