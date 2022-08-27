LA deputy arrested on DUI suspicion in patrol vehicle crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for investigation of drunk driving after he crashed a patrol vehicle and went missing briefly, officials said.

KABC-TV reported Saturday that the crash happened Friday night when the vehicle went off the road and into bushes in the community of Stevenson Ranch near the city of Santa Clarita.

Authorities searched for the deputy but didn’t immediately locate him. He was later found about a mile (1.6 kilometer) from the crash at a home, KABC-TV reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an emailed statement that the deputy was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and taken to a hospital.

The deputy, who was not identified, had no significant injuries and has been relieved of active duty, the statement said.

Department officials declined to disclose more details.