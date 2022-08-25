VIDEO: Uvalde Police Chief fired three months after school shooting

(NBC) - Pete Arredondo, the embattled school police chief in Uvalde, Texas, has been fired.

The termination comes three months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, NBC's Priscilla Thompson has the details.

A school board in Uvalde found a good cause last night to terminate Pete Arredondo's contract, effective immediately.

This news coming three months to the day after the shooting at Robb Elementary school occurred and it happened after a very tense school board meeting in which several family members of victims and community members spoke, calling for accountability and transparency in this process.

The board then met behind closed doors for more than an hour before coming out and announcing their decision to fire the chief.

Now, Chief Arredondo was not present at that meeting, but he did release a 17-page statement through his attorney, in which they say that this entire process is a violation of his constitutional rights.

They called for him to be reinstated with back pay and benefits.

Now, we have reached out to Arredondo and his attorney after this decision had been announced, but have not yet heard back.