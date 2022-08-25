VIDEO: Teen killed at bus stop in Indiana

(NBC) - Police in Greenwood, Indiana are searching for suspect after a 16-year-old was shot and killed as he waited for his school bus this morning.

And we want to warn you, some of this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots shortly before seven this morning.

That's when they found the body of a 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was waiting for his bus with several other people at the time of shooting.

He was just beginning his sophomore year at Whiteland Community High School.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

A boy's mother later arrived at the shooting scene and was overcome with grief, eventually collapsing to the ground.

An ambulance was called in to care for the grieving woman.

Several agencies are now involved in the search for the suspect who left the scene on foot, according to witnesses.

The boy's school was placed on lock-down as a precaution and extra officers and counselors were dispatched to help students deal with the incident.