ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A controversial state law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The group’s Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition in U.S. District Court - arguing the law criminalizes First Amendment freedoms - saying it will severely thwart attempts to build police accountability and is too ambiguous in some parts.

The law signed by Governor Doug Ducey in July makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission.

An officer can order someone to stop filming even if they are on private property recording with the owner’s consent if an officer finds they’re interfering or deems the area unsafe.

The penalty is a misdemeanor that would likely incur a fine without jail time.