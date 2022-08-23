Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon

Todd Gehman Howard, a 60-year-old man of Kingman, Arizona was sentenced over five years in prison for possessing different types of firearms and had 7,600 rounds of ammunition

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022.

FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona discovering 23 firearms and 21 in a safe in Howard's bedroom closet.

There were also about 7,600 rounds of ammunition and were various types of firearms such as revolvers, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles.

Howard also had possessed a Privately Made Firearm (PMF), FAL-type .308 caliber semiautomatic rifle which is also called a "ghost gun."