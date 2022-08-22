Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school

Deputies want parents' kids to feel safe this school year - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming back students and ensuring parents' work is being done to keep their kids safe.

Some parents say they still have anxiety related to COVID-19 and school shootings. While others are trying to send their kids to school on a positive note.

Ms. Valdivia is a parent who has two daughters that attend school at the McCabe Elementary School District. She says she is looking forward to another year.

"Well I am excited for my kids to come back to the district, they have been very welcoming and opening to the parents we are looking forward to a new year," she said.

Her daughter Viviana is in sixth grade and says she is excited to make new memories.

"I am excited to learn new things in sixth grade and to make new friends, I got the teacher I have been wanting so I am excited for a good year," she said.



Deputies say they will work with administrators throughout the school year to help keep everyone safe.

Our reporter Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.