Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:55 AM

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school

KYMA

Deputies want parents' kids to feel safe this school year - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming back students and ensuring parents' work is being done to keep their kids safe.

Some parents say they still have anxiety related to COVID-19 and school shootings. While others are trying to send their kids to school on a positive note. 

Ms. Valdivia is a parent who has two daughters that attend school at the McCabe Elementary School District. She says she is looking forward to another year.

"Well I am excited for my kids to come back to the district, they have been very welcoming and opening to the parents we are looking forward to a new year," she said.

Her daughter Viviana is in sixth grade and says she is excited to make new memories.

"I am excited to learn new things in sixth grade and to make new friends, I got the teacher I have been wanting so I am excited for a good year," she said.


Deputies say they will work with administrators throughout the school year to help keep everyone safe.

Our reporter Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content