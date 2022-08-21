Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jorge Mateo lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the eighth inning, driving in three runs and sparking the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in front of hundreds of cheering Little League World Series players from around the world. Mateo kept the Orioles in the hunt for the final AL wild-card spot and Baltimore won the fifth MLB Little League Classic in front of former President George W. Bush and a sellout crowd of 2,467 fans at historic Bowman Field. Bush shook hands with Orioles and Red Sox players and later went into the stands to meet the Little Leaguers and their families. Red Sox pinch-hitter Franchy Cordero hit a tying solo homer off reliver Dillon Tate in the eighth that made it 2-all.

