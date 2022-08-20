“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local veterans

Veterans bowling for a cause - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- "Right Turn for Yuma Veterans" hosted its 9th Annual Bowling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Inca Lanes to help raise money for its program.

More than 90 players signed up to support local veterans. It was $25 per person and $100 per team and all proceeds raised will go toward the direct support of the program.

One U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, John Castaneda says if it wasn't for the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Program, he's not sure where he'd be today.

"Well, I was on the street, I had a job, I didn't have a job. I didn't have a place to stay," says Castaneda.

Right Turn for Yuma Veterans provides a transitional living program where homeless or at risk of being homeless veterans can stay and get stabilized.

The program also helps with job skills and provides services they may need to get back into society.

Annette Bernal, the program's secretary says the bowling tournament helps fund the program and buy necessities that grants don't provide.

"So socks, you know shirts, underwear, whatever they need," explains Bernal. "Gas cards, something to help them get going and this is one of the major fundraisers we do."

Many locals came out to show their support.

One Yuma resident, Thomas Dority says he's attended the past few years and has so much fun.

"Well, I'm here to support veterans because my father's a veteran," says Dority. "My brother's a veteran and a lot of my friends here are veterans, so I've come to support all my friends and family."

Local veterans say the bowling tournament is something they look forward to every year.

"We started off with a bang. We had a great season. Every year it's gotten a little bit better," says Castaneda.

According to Castaneda, joining the program is the best thing he's done.

The next bowling tournament will be held in August 2023.