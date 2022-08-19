Plea’s penalty gives Gladbach 1-0 win over Hertha in Germany

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Alassane Plea’s first-half penalty was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 for its second Bundesliga win of the season. Plea made the breakthrough in the 34th minute after Maximilian Mittelstädt was penalized for blocking a cross with his arm. Gladbach had another penalty for handball awarded in the second half but Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saved Jonas Hofmann’s spot kick. Hertha has just one point from its opening three games. Sandro Schwarz’ team next hosts Borussia Dortmund.

