Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role. Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner. The tour describes the position as a player advocate to strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players. The hiring comes at a crucial time. A Saudi-funded rival tour already has led to 26 tour players signing up for LIV Golf. Gore spent the last three years with the USGA to improve relations with players.

